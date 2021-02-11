Photo: Archive
The forecast is accompanied by a warning that expectations might not be met because of risks related to the development of the disease
Bulgaria's economy is expected to grow this year by 2.7% of GDP after a decline of 4.9% of GDP in the first year of the pandemic, while in 2022 the pace will reach 4.9% of GDP, which is one of the highest in the EU.
The forecast is accompanied by a warning that expectations might not be met because of risks related to the development of the disease and delayed supply of vaccines.