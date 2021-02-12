1,070 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria out of 11,816 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 9% of the tests have returned positive result. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-258, followed by Burgas- 110 and Plovdiv-93.

There are 22,801 active cases of COVID-19 at present. 3,297 patients are being treated in hospital, including 293 in intensive care units. 471 people have recovered and 34 patients have died in the past 24 hours.

4,960 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total number of vaccinations in this country to 71,123. 19,688 people have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.