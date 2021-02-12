Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Borissov and Netanyahu agreed to boost bilateral cooperation, in order to address the coronavirus pandemic, BTA reported.

Israel has achieved great results in the fight against COVID-19, noted Boyko Borissov. Bulgaria has managed to contain the spread of coronavirus infection, although its anti-epidemic measures are less stringent than the COVID-19 containment measures adopted in other EU countries, Premier Borissov went on to say.

Borissov and Netanyahu agreed to work to facilitate travel between Bulgaria and Israel. As inoculation against COVID-19 progresses, the two countries will resume their active bilateral cooperation, noted Borissov and Netanyahu.