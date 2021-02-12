In 2021, vaccines against COVID-19 can be administered to persons with long-term residence in Bulgaria. This has been decided by Parliament with the amendments to the Law on Measures and Actions during the State of Emergency voted on second reading, announced by a decision of the National Assembly of March 13, 2020.

In addition to long-term residents, members of diplomatic and consular representations and representations of international organizations accredited in Bulgaria, can also be vaccinated. It is envisaged that the conditions and procedure for vaccination will be determined in the national Covid-19 vaccination plan.