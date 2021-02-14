506 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in the past 24 hours out of the 6,537 tests performed, according to data from the National Coronavirus Information Portal. Positive samples are equal to nearly 8%. The highest number of new cases is in Sofia - 170, followed by Burgas - 57 and Kyustendil - 40.

389 persons have been cured, 14 people have died, and 3,375 patients are in hospital - 302 of them in intensive care units.

There are 16 new cases among medical professionals, as the total number of cases among medical staff diagnosed with Covid-19 since the beginning of the epidemic has reached 9,834.

Yesterday 626 doses of vaccines were given and with them the total number became 75,320. The persons inoculated also with the second dose are 20,674.