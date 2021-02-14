"We will keep our commitment and open the restaurants and cafes on March 1," Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook page. He pointed out that the morbidity levels of COVID-19 were good and that was why tomorrow school children would return to the classrooms in smaller towns.

He also wrote that by the end of the month, hospitals in the town of Isperih would receive the money to increase salaries, as well as funds for front-line medical workers.

With BGN 50 million (EUR 25.6 million) for the first time at the end of last year, the state financed the municipal hospitals that opened COVID-19 wards, the prime minister added.