There have been 163 new cases of coronavirus in this country for the past 24 hours, according to the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. Positive samples are 8.8% out of the 1852 tests performed. Most of the new cases are in Sofia - 54. Followed by the districts of Burgas - 23 and Pleven - 16 new cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 229,679 case of coronavirus infection have been registered.

The active cases are 23,135 as 3,425 patients are in hospital. 301 patients are in intensive care. 16 people passed away in the past 24 hours. The death toll from the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 9,624. A total of 327 patients recovered in the past day. With them the number of recoveries has already reached 196,920.

68 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours bringing the total number to 75,388.