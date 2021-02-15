More than 14,300 people in Bulgaria have started work in January, data of the National Employment Agency shows. Most of the newly employeed people are in the processing industry, the administration and construction.

Unemployment in January stands at 7%, an increase of 0.3% compared to the previous month.

229,750 is the number of the unemployed people registered at job centres, or 9,500 more than in December.

Despite the second lockdown, the labour market is still hiring. A total of 1,378 new job openings have been registered in the previous month.