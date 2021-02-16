1,068 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 11.091 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 9.6% of the tests have returned positive result. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-298, followed by Plovdiv district-95 and Blagoevgrad district-72.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection has increased to 23,500. 3,421 patients are being treated in hospital, including 298 in intensive care. 656 people have recovered and 47 patients have died in the past 24 hours.

2,048 Bulgarians have been inoculated against COVID-19, thus bringing the total number of vaccinations to 77,436. 21,323 people have already received their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.