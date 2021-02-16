Bulgaria’s economy has been slowly recovering thanks to an 11.3% rise in exports. Bulgarian economy grew in the fourth quarter of 2020 by 2.1% compared to the third quarter, when it rose by 3.9%, according to an express assessment of the National Statistical Institute - NSI.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, however, GDP shrank by 3.8%. Final consumption has the largest share in GDP again - 80.4%.

The average income per household member in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 924 euros and increased by 2 percent compared to the same quarter of 2019, the NSI has reported. Expenditure during the same period was 861 euros, which is a rise of 0.7 percent.