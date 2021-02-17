The National Assembly rejected the presidential veto on introducing the figure of a special prosecutor to investigate the prosecutor general and deputy prosecutor general.

President Rumen Radev vetoed the bill on grounds that the change does not offer a fair and sustainable solution to the problem of the lack of effective investigation of a sitting prosecutor general, and is in violation of a number of constitutional principles, among them the independence of the court of the prosecution.

Within the framework of the Bulgarian constitution, as long as no constitutional consensus can be achieved on the matter, this is the feasible legislative solution, MPs from the ruling GERB party stated during the vote.