Bulgarian citizens abroad can now submit applications for Bulgarian identification documents without an electronic signature, using the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry reported.

"The COVID-19 crisis has made it almost impossible and quite complicated to visit a Bulgarian consulate twice in order to apply for and receive documents. Therefore, we offer Bulgarian citizens who have already provided biometric data before obtaining a previous document, to apply for a new one online and pay for the service using a virtual POS terminal, which would allow them to physically visit our front office only to receive the finished document ", Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ekaterina Zaharieva has reported.