The service is available at the portal of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Bulgarian citizens abroad can now submit applications for Bulgarian identification documents without an electronic signature, using the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry reported.
"The COVID-19 crisis has made it almost impossible and quite complicated to visit a Bulgarian consulate twice in order to apply for and receive documents. Therefore, we offer Bulgarian citizens who have already provided biometric data before obtaining a previous document, to apply for a new one online and pay for the service using a virtual POS terminal, which would allow them to physically visit our front office only to receive the finished document ", Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ekaterina Zaharieva has reported.
The service is available HERE and at the portal of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.