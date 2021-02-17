School and university students from Greece, Turkey, Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia and Romania, who travel to Bulgaria every day or at least once a week, will not be required to present PCR test result every time they enter the country. That was written in a new order of the Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov. It comes into effect as of February 17.

People who live close to the borders and work in Bulgaria are still obliged to present a negative PCR test result before entering the country.