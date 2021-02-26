During the past 24 hours, 12,645 coronavirus tests were performed in Bulgaria and 1,822 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered. 503 of them are in Sofia, 194 - in Burgas, 139 - in Plovdiv. The positive samples reached 14.41% of the total. This is shown by the data in the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

53 people passed away and 689 recovered during the past day. The active cases are 31,173 as 4,368 people are in hospital. 370 are in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, 20,050 people were vaccinated. The total number of vaccinated citizens in this country has reached 188,512, as 34,719 have already received their second vaccine dose.