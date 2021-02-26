At the last for the week plenary session, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev will inform parliament of Bulgaria’s readiness to present, to the EC, the final version of the national recovery and sustainability plan.

Tomislav Donchev will clarify what stage the development of the partnership agreement for the 2021-2027 programming period has reached, and of the operational programmes to be financed by the EU cohesion and structural funds over the 2021-2027 programming period.

On 26 February the MPs are to discuss amendments to the Bulgarian Citizenship Act. Some of the amendments are connected with the acquisition of Bulgarian citizenship by naturalization, as well as amendments to the Foreigners in the Republic of Bulgaria Act.