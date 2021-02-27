Bulgaria has registered a total of 1,681 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 13,697 tests performed, data of the National Coronavirus Information Portal show. 12% of the tests returned positive.

The highest number of newly infected people is in Sofia - 499, followed by Plovdiv - 150 and Pleven - 115. There are currently 4,502 patients in hospital as 378 of them are in intensive care units.

800 persons have been cured and 49 people have died in the past day.

There are 40 new cases of COVID-19 among medical professionals, bringing the total to 10,183.

Yesterday, 15,927 people were vaccinated. So far, 204,439 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. The number of people inoculated with both doses is 37,181.