On March 1, restaurants and entertainment venues reopen for customers. By order of Bulgaria’s Minster of Health, the catering establishments are required to work at no more than half their seating capacity, with no more than six customers per table.

Meanwhile, the staff is required to wear face masks. The restaurants are allowed to work until 11.00 pm.

Group tourist trips, weddings, seminars, conferences and christenings are allowed, using 30% of the capacity of the premises. Nightclubs, piano bars and night bars remain closed.