332 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 2,531 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 13.1% of the tests have returned positive result.

408 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. There are 31,302 active cases of coronavirus infection at present. There are 4,744 patients in hospital, as 394 of them are in intensive care units. 24 people have died in the past 24 hours.

2,685 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in this country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations to 212,445. Meanwhile, 37,379 Bulgarians have already received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

52,800 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Bulgaria on February 28. As a result, this country has resumed the “green corridor” walk-in vaccination scheme.