Rosamund Pike won the Golden Globe award for best actress in a musical or a comedy film for “I Care a Lot” in competition with Bulgarian Maria Bakalova who gave a breakout performance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

Bakalova, who is the first Bulgarian nominee for the Golden Globe award, competed with world celebrities such as Michelle Pfeiffer and Kate Hudson. However, Sasha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy.