2,588 is the number of newly-registered COVID-19 infections in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, or 16% of the 16,179 tests performed, according to data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

This is the highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the year, bringing the number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the country since the start of the pandemic up to close to a quarter of a million – 249,626. The highest number of new cases is in Sofia – 645, followed by Burgas district - 274 and Plovdiv district - 194.

4,777 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 414 of them in intensive care. 117 have died over the past 24 hours and 1,085 have recovered.

11,094 people have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 223,539.

38,775 have received their second shot.