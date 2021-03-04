1,154 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 6,182 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 18.7% of the tests have returned positive. The highest number of coronavirus infection was reported in Sofia-380, followed by Plovdi district-190 and Plovdiv district-77.

There are 33,770 active cases of COVID-19 at present. There are 5,093 patients in hospital, as 425 of them are in intensive care units. 589 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 209,000. 22 patients with COVID-19 have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 10,413 since the beginning of the pandemic.

4,397 vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours. The total number of inoculations amounts to 248,169. 41,837 people have already received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.