The electronic register of citizens wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will start operation today at 5 pm, but the first time slot that can be booked for vaccination is for March 11. This became clear during the presentation of the platform today.

Bulgaria's Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov, who attended the presentation, announced that in this way it would be much easier to organize the logistics in the vaccination centres and avoid crowding of people.

So far, there have been no unused doses of the delivered vaccines, unlike in other countries, Angelov added.