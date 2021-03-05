A total of 2,198 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, most of them in the cities of Sofia, Pleven and Plovdiv. 18% of all PSR and antigen tests made are positive, data from the Single information Portal shows.

20,376 vaccine doses have been given on Thursday.

In hospitals across the country are treated 5,307 people with COVID-19, 440 of them are - in intensive care units.

93 infected people died in the last 24 hours and 1638 recovered.