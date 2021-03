150 patients with COVID-19 died in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, data from the Single Information Portal shows.

The newly confirmed cases are 2,995. Nearly 18% of all tests taken (17,056) were positive.

A total of 5,903 patients are hospitalised, 503 of them - in intensive care wards.

1,228 more people have been regitered as cured in the past 24 hours. 5,501 more Bulgarians have been vaccinated.