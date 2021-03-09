Bulgaria and Poland will work to attract more investments for the “Three Seas” initiative. Agreement on this was reached by Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and Beata Daszynska-Muzyczka, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Three Seas Investment Fund.

At their meeting in Sofia, minister Zaharieva laid emphasis on the need for more target capital for the Investment Fund to meet the needs of the region.

During the Bulgarian presidency of the initiative, the upcoming Sofia business forum will discuss ways to supplement the “Three Seas” investment policy with financing using EU cohesion instruments and programmes, as well as to attract foreign investments from USA, Germany, Great Britain and Japan, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has announced.