Bulgaria has registered a total of 3,502 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, 76 of which are with medical staff. According to the Unified Information Portal, over 20% of the 17,193 tests made returned positive.

There are currently 6,000 patients in hospital as 497 are in intensive care units. A total of 3,403 patients have been discharged during the day and 138 people died.

The highest number of new infections is in Sofia - 882, Burgas - 441, Varna - 272 and Plovdiv - 217. The vaccinations carried out during the last day are 8,019, or a total of 302,151 people. The revaccinations are 51,644.