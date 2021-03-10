Code Yellow alert for heavy rain and snow was declared for March 10 in almost all Bulgarian districts. All yellow-coded districts, except for Varna, are expected to see some snow cover. Blizzards are in the forecast for the Pre-Balkans, the Ludogorie region and the mountain passes.

Snowfalls and rainfalls will continue on Wednesday night. Snow is expected almost everywhere, except for Southeastern Bulgaria, where rainfalls are in the forecast.

The snow cleaning machines are ready to work without interruption. The roads are treated with de-icing substances.