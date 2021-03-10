Аll students from 5th to 12th grade in Sofia are to switch over to distance learning for two weeks. The universities will be closed as well. The stricter measures come into force on Friday, March 12 and will remain until March 26.

The extracurricular activities will be held online as well.

Restaurants and catering establishments in Bulgaria's capital will work until 22.00 p.m. instead 23 p.m.

The authorities recommend that the employers organize remote work for their workers.

Organized excursions, festivals and fairs, as well as outdoor gatherings of a large number of people will be banned.