Bulgaria has registered a total of 2,774 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day. Of the 13,691 samples taken, 20.3% returned positive.

According to the data of the Unified Information Portal, the highest number of new infections are in Sofia - 734, Plovdiv - 223 and Varna - 153.

The number of patients in hospitals are 6,395, as 501 patients are in intensive care units. For the past day, 2,531 patients were discharged and 97 people died.

A total of 6,995 people have been inoculated in the last 24 hours. With them, the total number of vaccinated persons has reached 309,145.