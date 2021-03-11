COVID-19 vaccination resumes in Sofia on March 11, the Regional Health Inspectorate in the Bulgarian capital city has reported. Immunization will take place only with the AstraZeneca vaccine. People are asked to observe their assigned hours, so that no crowds form.

About 70,000 people in the country have registered online and want to get vaccinated in the period March 11th - March 31st, Deputy Minister of Health Zheni Nacheva said. In the capital city of Sofia alone, 30,000 people wish to get vaccinated. 56.5% of those who want immunization are over 50 years of age. 20,000 doses of the vaccine have been provided for immunization until March 14, Nacheva added.

Vaccination of the willing members of the section commissions and those directly involved in the elections on April 4 has also ended, BTA reports.