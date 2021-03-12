3,121 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 17,277 tests performed. 18% of the tests have returned positive result, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-911, followed by Burgas-285, Plovdiv-255 and Varna-184. There are 39,823 active cases of COVID-19. There are 6,604 patients in hospital, as 502 of them are in intensive care units. 1,734 people have recovered and 95 patients have died in the past 24 hors.

1,530 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations to 324,446.