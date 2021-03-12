March 12 is the last day when Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission can verify the applications requesting the opening of polling stations abroad for the April 4th Parliamentary elections in Bulgaria.

Under the requirements of the regulation, a polling station abroad is opened if Bulgaria has a diplomatic or a consular representation in a given city. Polling stations outside embassies in non-EU countries are open if there are at least 60 voters supporting the application.

A maximum of 35 polling stations may be opened in a non-EU country.