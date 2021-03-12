Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has ordered that inoculation with the AstraZeneca vaccine be suspended until the European Medicines Agency dismisses all doubts concerning its safety, the government press service has announced.

By order of Bogdan Kirilov, director of the Bulgarian Medicines Agency from 12 March, all quantities of the vaccine against COVID-19 with manufacturer AstraZeneca in the country are being blocked.

The process of vaccination will continue when the final results of the expert analyses are released, the Health Ministry press service has announced.