3,159 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 17,161 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 18% of the tests have returned positive result. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-841, followed by Burgas- 294 and Plovdiv-243. 1,697 people have recovered and 102 patients have died in the past 24 hours.

There are 6,818 patients in hospital, as 506 of them are in intensive care units. 57 medics have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. A total of 10,757 medics have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

12,214 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 336,660. 57,336 people have received their second vaccine dose.