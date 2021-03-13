We are waiting for the results of the samples taken in Plovdiv before we allow the use of the Astra Zeneca vaccine again, said Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Professor Kostadin Angelov in the town of Kyustendil. "We do not have concerns that there may be any connection between the vaccine and the death case in Plovdiv", he added.

On his part, PМ Borissov said that Bulgaria had ordered the AstraZeneca vaccines, because this vaccine manufacturer was the first to start testing their COVID-19 jab.

“We ordered 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but we paid for the delivered quantities only”, he added.

“We received assurances that the vaccines will pass all tests by next Wednesday”, Boyko Borissov said.

“Bulgaria is to order the Russian and the Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, if they receive official approval by the European Medicines Agency”, Premier Borissov went on to say.