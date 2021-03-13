Bulgaria’s Ministry of Education and Science has started to implement a project under the Operational Programme "Science and Education for Smart Growth", aimed to prevent students from dropping out of school during distance learning.

The project "Equal access to schooling and education during crises" aims to ensure the participation of all students in the online learning environment, as well as to ensure digital literacy and high-quality education during the epidemic.

Children and teachers who do not possess personal computers are expected to receive such under the project. Almost 478,000 students, teachers, mediators and parents are to join the project.