Maria Bakalova, who won the Critics’ Choice Awards and the London Critics’ Circle film Awards for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, received a nomination for the Golden Raspberry parody award in the category Worst Screen Combo together with the former Mayor of New York Rudi Jiuliani for a scene from the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Their rivals are Robert Downey Jr. and his “completely unconvincing Weslh accent” in the film “Dolittle”, Harrison Ford and “”the fake looking computer generated dog” in the movie “The Call of the Wild”, Lauren Lapkus and David Spade- “The Wrong Missy" and Adam Sandler for his performance at “Hubie Halloween”.

The Golden Raspberry award ceremony will take place on April 24, the day before the Oscars ceremony.