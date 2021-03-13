On March 13, the National Astronomical Observatory "Rozhen" at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences marks its 40-th anniversary. The complex in the Rhodopes has 3 telescopes.

With the money from the National Roadmap for Scientific Infrastructure in Rozhen, an intensive renovation of the equipment has already started, Prof. Evgeni Semkov, director of the Institute of Astronomy, has told BNR.

These days digital cameras are being used and polarization, photometric, and spectral observations of objects in the solar system are being made. Every astronomical observation is a scientific discovery. We manage to keep a scientific team of 35 researchers and continue to publish articles in renowned magazines, the professor says.