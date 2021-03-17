“Bulgaria and five other EU countries propose a compensation mechanism for the distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 in the EU per capita of the population”. That was announced by Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov after a video conference with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the prime ministers of Slovenia, Croatia, Latvia and the Czech Republic and the Chancellor of Austria.

The additional doses provided have to be given to ten countries or so countries that have smaller amounts of the vaccines, Borissov added.

He demanded that the decision for the compensation mechanism should be made before the meeting of the European Council in Brussels next week.