The state will pay the employees 75% of their insurable earnings during the new lockdown. People on unpaid leave will retain their social security rights, announced Bulgaria’s Minister of Labor and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva.

The 60/40 and 80/20 wage support schemes used by employers during partial lockdowns contninues. The program "Parents in employment" also continues. People can visit the offices of the National Employment Agency and take advantage of it. The program allows parents to hire unemployed relatives or people with qualities as babysitters. They will receive one minimum monthly salary, including the social security contributions, said minister Sacheva.