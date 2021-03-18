NATO third-country planes based in Bulgaria and Romania can carry out airspace protection operations in both countries, the two military ministries agreed at a meeting in Ruse.

The change is in a protocol to the 2011 agreement between Bulgaria and Romania, specifying the conduct of cross-border airspace protection operations. In this way, if a NATO third country aircraft based in Romania has to perform airspace protection operations, it will be able to fly over Bulgaria as well. This had not been possible so far, BNR reported.

The agreement must be ratified by the parliaments of Bulgaria and Romania.