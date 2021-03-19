The increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people is worrying. The indicator is a result of a range of complex factors, but it is also due to the missed prevention of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, Dr. Dancho Penchev, Director of the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate, said for NOVA.

People have neglected the screening tests, which should be done on a regular basis. The huge impact of the virus on people’s health is due to underlying health conditions, said Dancho Penchev.

Bulgaria’s health authorities expect that the number of new infections will not continue to rise and that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations will fall after the ten-day lockdown.