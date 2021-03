Over 33,000 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and over 16,000 doses of AstraZeneca have been delivered to Bulgaria. The news was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health.

The vaccines were immediately distributed to the regional health inspectorates in the country.

The next delivery of vaccines will be on March 22 – a total of 30,420 Pfizer vaccines will be delivered, which is 9,300 doses more than previously expected.