A total of 4,162 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. The most nely infected people are from Sofia (1,162), Burgas (331), Varna (325) and Plovdiv (253).

There are 8,332 patients in hospitals across the country, 689 of them - in intensive care wards.

115 more infected people died in the last 24 hours and 1,555 recovered.

6,669 more vaccines have been administered, bringing the total number of inoculations to 362,721.