“The U.S. strongly supports Bulgaria’s sovereignty and stands with Bulgarians against these malign activities on their territory”, the Spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State Ned Price wrote on Twitter following the detention of Bulgarian military and former intelligence officers charged over alleged espionage for Russia.

“Bulgaria is a friend, NATO Ally, and partner. We are attentively watching the Bulgarian investigation into an alleged Russian spy ring”, Ned Price further wrote.

“The UK stands with Bulgaria against Russia’s malign activity which seeks to undermine the sovereignty of our NATO ally. We fully support Bulgaria’s efforts in disrupting an alleged spy ring and taking steps to tackle Russia’s hostile actions in its territory,” wrote on his Twitter acoount Dominic Raab, First Secretary of State and Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom.