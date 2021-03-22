943 is the number of newly registered COVID-19 infections in the country, or 21.4% out of the 4,410 tests performed over the past 24 hours, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data indicate. This is the 7th consecutive day on which more than 20% of the tests performed have returned positive.

A total of 303,423 coronavirus infections have been registered in Bulgaria since the first case reported a little over one year ago. Of them, 56,633 are currently active.

534 is the number of recoveries in the past 24 hours, 53 patients with coronavirus infection have died, bringing the death toll to 12,019.

8,660 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 690 of them in intensive care units.

2,358 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 368, 905. The number of revaccinations is 71,224.