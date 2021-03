More than 10 mountain rescuers and two dogs have resumed yesterday’s search and rescue operation for a 34-year old man from Sofia who went missing in the Kartala ski zone in Mount Rila.

The man was reported missing at around 6 PM last night. The search of a huge permiter above the ski run, the pathways and furrows used by freeriders has not yielded results. Yesterday there was an avalanche in the area.