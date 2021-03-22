The doyen of Bulgarian diplomacy Rayko Nikolov died at the age of 96, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry announced.

Rayko Nikolov was Bulgaria’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, to the former Yugoslavia and Italy. He was also the man who helped bring Sergei Antonov (the Bulgarian accused of involvement in an assassination attempt against Pope John Paul II by Mehmet Ali Ağca in 1981) home.

May he rest in peace!