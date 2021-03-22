The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared two employees of the Russian embassy “persona non grata”. Diplomats have 72 hours to leave the country.

Earlier, the Ministry received a letter from Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev that the two Russian diplomats had carried out activities in the country that were incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Russia will take reciprocal measures if Bulgaria expelled Russian diplomats, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Alexander Grushko, said earlier. The Russian embassy in Sofia has called for stopping all speculations in relation to the case as it has not reached the court.