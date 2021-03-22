The Sofia-based Military Medical Academy has called on citizens whose health condition allows, to help and donate blood free of charge. The medical institution guarantees that all anti-epidemic measures are observed in its blood donation centre.



"The Covid-19 pandemic has put the healthcare system to a serious test. We have recently seen a decline in the number of unpaid blood donors. And still many patients need daily transfusions of blood and blood products," the hospital announcement reads.

Everyone willing to join the campaign "Be one of us! Donate blood - save a life!" can donate blood daily from 8 am to 4 pm at the Blood Centre of the Military Medical Academy.

The teams of the blood donation centre can be contacted by phone at +359 (2) 922 55 06.

